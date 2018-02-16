F1 News

Rosberg tips Hamilton to win again

Feb.16 - World champion Nico Rosberg thinks Mercedes will this year beat Mercedes yet again.

That is despite the fact that the latest whispers coming out of Maranello are positive.

Germany's Auto Bild reports that Ferrari has hit its reliability target for its 2018 engine, even though the technical team set about improving the 'pre-ignition' feature.

But 2016 world champion Rosberg said: "My prediction corresponds to what happened last year.

"So Lewis Hamilton wins, this time just one point ahead of Sebastian Vettel," he told German television RTL.

"After that is Lewis' teammate Valtteri Bottas and the two Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo," Rosberg added.

Another former F1 driver, Timo Glock, agrees: "I think Ferrari had a very good base last year and they can build on that.

"But pressure can change a lot, even if we see a very exciting fight to the end."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.