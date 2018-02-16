F1-Fansite.com

F1 News

Brawn: F1 needs DRS for now

Ross Brawn
Ross Brawn

Feb.16 - Although no fan of the overtaking aid, Ross Brawn says 'DRS' is staying in formula one for now.

Recently, Liberty Media bought defunct F1 team Manor's last wind tunnel model and began working on how overtaking chances can be improved for the future.

Brawn, F1's sporting boss, said: "In the short term we will continue to work with DRS.

"My hope is that the cars will develop to the point that we don't need it anymore, but in the near future that will not happen," he told Business Life.

Brawn said that is because Liberty is determined to make sure any changes that are made are done right.

"Before we can improve the racing, we need to thoroughly understand what's going on. We can follow our gut instinct, but that's not good enough when you think about how incredibly complicated these cars are," he said.

Some believe the problem worsened in 2017 as the cars got considerably faster, and Brawn admits that F1 might need to take a step back with speed in the future.

"Speed plays an important role and the fans want to see the fastest cars," he said.

"But if we see a way to make the racing better, then I would be willing to sacrifice some speed."

Brawn also said Liberty is considering dealing with the issue of having too many promoters wanting a race by introducing a kind of "league table".

He explained that it would involve a "waiting list of top-class circuits and promoters that are waiting to get into formula one".

"If there's any race that is not working well, you relegate that and put a strong race in."

