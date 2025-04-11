Reducing Media: Alonso’s Vision for Formula 1's Future

Apr.11 - Fernando Alonso has one clear wish for what would make Formula 1 better - "Less media".

In the days between the ultra-fast but processional Japanese GP at Suzuka, all the usual discussions have been taking place - including one notable contribution by former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson.

"I've had an idea to make F1 racing more consistently exciting," he wrote on X. "Don't use tracks where overtaking is difficult."

F1's longest-serving driver Fernando Alonso responded to that sort of talk when speaking with the media in Bahrain.

"Take the rose-colored glasses off your face," he is quoted as saying by Eurosport Italia. "F1 has always been like this.

"Today we are constantly looking for spectacle, but you have to know how to appreciate F1 for what it is. There are other great categories where there is more overtaking, closer racing, more wheel changes.

"Formula 1 is the way it is - you have to love it like that," Alonso, 43, added.

The Spaniard does, however, have a clear idea about how to improve F1.

"Less media," the two-time world champion quipped.

"This is still a sport, and we have too many press conferences. Thursday is a full press day, and then Friday we go to the fan zone and we get more questions.

"We also make statements after FP2, which is mandatory for all drivers, then we produce content for our social media platforms after qualifying and the race.

"If you multiply this by the number of drivers, team bosses and similar people, I think you can say that we talk too much."

