F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Lauda could quit F1 after 2020

F1 News

Lauda could quit F1 after 2020

Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Italian GP 2016. Niki Lauda;
Niki Lauda
Non-Executive Chairman

Dec.4 - Niki Lauda has joined Ferrari and Mercedes in not promising to stay in F1 beyond 2020.

The F1 legend is the team chairman at Mercedes, but he has now quit his 21-year role as the expert pundit for German television RTL.

He said that will help him focus better on Mercedes.

"I'm already at every race, but now I have no secondary tasks and I can be there 100 per cent for Mercedes," Lauda told Bild am Sonntag.

Nonetheless, he said he has only committed to Mercedes until the end of 2020, which is when the sport's current Concorde Agreements also run out.

Asked if he can imagine quitting F1, Lauda answered: "Yes, logically.

"My Mercedes contract goes until 2020, which I will fulfil. Then I'll have a look. Talking about it now is much too early."

However, Lauda said spending more time with his family, including a wife and two young children, will not be a major consideration.

"They see me as often as ever," he insisted.

"There are only 21 weekends of the year that I'm away and the rest I spend at home like a normal family man. My family has no problem with that," said Lauda.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now