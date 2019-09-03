Giovanazzi future in doubt once again

Antonio Giovinazzi's future is suddenly under a dark cloud once again.
Prior to Sunday's Belgian GP, we reported that the struggling Italian's Alfa Romeo seat for 2020 no longer seemed in such danger.
"In my view, he is not under pressure," team boss Frederic Vasseur said.
But the race at Spa Francorchamps then changed everything. This year, Kimi Raikkonen has scored all but one of Alfa Romeo's 32 points.
However, Giovinazzi was set to comfortably score two points on Sunday until he crashed on the penultimate lap.
"Giovinazzi is an idiot," former driver Christian Danner bluntly told the Swiss newspaper Blick.
And team owner Pascal Picci told the same publication: "No comment."
Boss Vasseur added: "I have nothing to say except it (the crash) was unnecessary."
Gio pretty boy needs to get of the F1 grid and give his seat to someone else- pity George Russsell cant be loan to them for 2020! Gio belongs on the catwalk not the F1 grid.
His one point led to him losing a lock of his hair which was cut off by the team boss. This means he should be bald by now but since his points record is sooo bad he still has a full head of hair!!! Perhaps that is why he only has one point!! He is crashing the car deliberately to keep his mane!