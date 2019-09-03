Domenicali: Schumacher needs another F2 season

Domenicali: Schumacher needs another F2 season
Mick Schumacher Alfa Romeo testing Bahrain 2019

Written by Melanie van de Brug

Mick Schumacher should spend another season in Formula 2.

That is the view of Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali, who worked closely with Mick's father Michael Schumacher during his ultra-successful Ferrari career.

A rumour is doing the rounds suggesting that Alfa Romeo could oust Antonio Giovinazzi at the end of the year, with Ferrari moving its backing for the seat to Schumacher.

Domenicali is not sure that is a good idea.


"I have known Mick since he was a boy. He is growing up now, but we still have to give him time," he told Rai Radio 1.

"He needs another year in Formula 2 to continue his development path before moving into F1. But he certainly has the talent and the desire to succeed."

