Ricciardo expects to 'learn' from Ocon

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Renault F1 Team. Belgian Grand Prix, Thursday 29th August 2019. Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium.

Written by Melanie van de Brug

Daniel Ricciardo says he welcomes the arrival of a new teammate for 2020.

Renault has decided to oust Nico Hulkenberg and replace him with Esteban Ocon, the current Mercedes reserve driver who will remain managed by Toto Wolff next year.

"It's a huge opportunity for me to work with such a big manufacturer that has won titles in the past," Ocon told Canal Plus.

The 22-year-old's 2020 teammate, Ricciardo, said he will welcome Ocon to Renault.


"He is young and hungry, especially after a year without racing," he said of the former Force India driver.

"He's going to be determined and wanting to make up for lost time. I'm sure Esteban is probably better than me in some areas, so it's an opportunity for me to learn and improve."

One F1 fan comment on “Ricciardo expects to 'learn' from Ocon

  1. Amaya locks

    Danny Ricciardo team RENAULT need to improve there car. and Danny will win. it is not the driver. Danny as had so many DNF it's rediculous that the car is so slow. good luck Danny.

