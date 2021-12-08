FIA statement on Saudi Arabian GP COVID-19 Testing

The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm the test results at the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, between Monday 29th November and Sunday 5th December.

Out of the 7,501 tests for COVID-19 that were performed on drivers, teams and personnel. Of these, 14 people tested positive.

The highest number of positive test up till now was measured during the Dutch GP, when 16 people tested positive. The FIA and Formula 1 are providing this aggregated information from each Grand Prix for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

