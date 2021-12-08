Press Conference Schedule 2021 Abu Dhabi F1 GP
THURSDAY, 9 DECEMBER, 1430 HOURS LOCAL TIME
Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo)
George Russell (Williams)
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
Lando Norris (McLaren)
Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
Nikita Mazepin (Haas)
Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)
Mick Schumacher (Haas)
Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)
Fernando Alonso (Alpine)
Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)
Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
FRIDAY, 10 DECEMBER, 1500 HOURS LOCAL TIME
Toto Wolff (Mercedes)
Christian Horner (Red Bull)
Frederic Vasseur (Alfa Romeo)
Franz Tost (AlphaTauri)
SATURDAY, 11 DECEMBER, POST-QUALIFYING
First three finishing drivers
SUNDAY, 12 DECEMBER, POST-RACE
First three finishing drivers
Followed by champion press conference
Check out more items on this website about:
They cant be random pairings surely, betting Hammy plays mind games with his comments with Max next to him.
Same for Torger and Edward little digs i imagine
Or will they shake hands and say let the best man win lol