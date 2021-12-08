Press Conference Schedule 2021 Abu Dhabi F1 GP

THURSDAY, 9 DECEMBER, 1430 HOURS LOCAL TIME

Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo)

George Russell (Williams)

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Lando Norris (McLaren)

Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

Nikita Mazepin (Haas)

Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

Mick Schumacher (Haas)

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)

Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

FRIDAY, 10 DECEMBER, 1500 HOURS LOCAL TIME

Toto Wolff (Mercedes)

Christian Horner (Red Bull)

Frederic Vasseur (Alfa Romeo)

Franz Tost (AlphaTauri)

SATURDAY, 11 DECEMBER, POST-QUALIFYING

First three finishing drivers

SUNDAY, 12 DECEMBER, POST-RACE

First three finishing drivers

Followed by champion press conference

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: