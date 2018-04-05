F1-Fansite.com
formula 1 news
Home / F1 News / F1 expects better racing in Bahrain

F1 News

F1 expects better racing in Bahrain

Mercedes Ferrari Red Bull on track Bahrain GP 2017
Mercedes Ferrari Red Bull on track Bahrain GP 2017

Apr.5 - Drivers are confident this weekend's grand prix in Bahrain will be more exciting than Melbourne.

While Liberty Media works on making the cars easier to overtake for 2021, the FIA installed a third DRS zone in Australia to help for now.

But passing moves were still rare.

"I had a party for the race but towards the end I fell asleep," former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde told Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.

Now, it emerges that the DRS zone on the straight in Bahrain has been extended by 100 metres.

Van der Garde thinks the situation will be better this weekend anyway.

"That's for sure. There are long straights and it's a bit of a 'stop and go' circuit," he said, referring to the Bahrain layout.

And Auto Motor und Sport reports that teams are calculating that the longer DRS zone means that a chasing car will be able to pass if it's 0.8 seconds quicker.

A Mercedes source said: "The longer DRS zone gives the pursuer 3 tenths. If you then use full electric power, more power from the engine and a good slipstream, you have a good chance of overtaking."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Last 3 Comments on Articles

  • Rob Livermore: Like F1-fansite.com
    View Post
  • Satyaban: "He is referring to McLaren but also the Renault works team, adding: "They not only have more money and people than us, but also excellent drivers." That statement is not a confidence builder for Force India is it? Renault has a new car that is faster than Force India, maybe they want an investigation.
    View Post
  • Satyaban: The physics of aerodynamics cause all of the cars to look similar but what is under the skin also plays a part, chassis, power unit and what not. So I don't understand the issue. Unless both cars have undergone some kind of laser measure apparatus testing how would anyone know? Is their only hint that the car is better than last year? Everyone hopes to do that but are not successful. I see no reason for an investigation.
    View Post

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '18AvailableBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '186% DiscountBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1828% DiscountBook Now
Mexico flag Mexico '18AvailableBook Now
Mexico flag Brazil '18AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi flag Abu Dhabi '1820% DiscountBook Now