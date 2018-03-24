Boss happy Renault upsetting 'establishment'

F1-Fansite.com
Cyril Abiteboul (FRA) Renault Sport F1 Managing Director in the FIA Press Conference. Mexican Grand Prix, Friday 27th October 2017. Mexico City, Mexico.
Mar.24 - Cyril Abiteboul says it is good that Renault is stirring up some controversies in formula one.

The Frenchman is the works team's boss, and he was asked by RMC about the rumblings concerning the 2018 car's 'exhaust blown' rear wing and the recent hiring of FIA boss Marcin Budkowski.

Abiteboul answered: "There is nothing worse than being unnoticed.

"In this sport, when you start to be criticised, it is because you are disturbing something.

"So I'm satisfied," he added. "The establishment is something with a very hard skin in formula one, but Renault has always caused some disturbance.

"Already in 2015 we had an innovation with the 'mass damper', which everyone tried to ban to stop us from winning the world championship.

"So I think that historically we have always disrupted the established ones. If we're doing that again, it means we're on the right track," Abiteboul added.

