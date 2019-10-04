Book Review: Formula 1 The Knowledge 2nd Edition

Before the summer break we received the new edition of "Formula 1 - The Knowledge" by David Hayhoe. This book holds all records and trivia since the start of F1 back in 1950 and came out early this year.

The book has 544 pages of the most comprehensive data and statistics we ever saw. It's also has some very nice photographs and knowledge that blows your mind. It's written by David Hayhoe, who's interest for Formula 1 started back in 1980 after he listened to a radio programme about the 1980 Formula 1 season.

Chapters

This second edition is packed with updated information up to the 2018 season. It's got 27 chapters of records and insights in the following order:

Coincidences Car Numbers When & Where World Champion Drivers Race-Starting Drivers Winning Drivers Podium Drivers Pole Position Drivers Front Rows Drivers Fastest Lap Drivers Point-Scoring Drivers Race-Leading Drivers Miscellaneous Driver Facts F1 Drivers Outside the World Championship World Champion constructors Race Starting Constructors Winning Constructors |Podium Constructors Pole Position Constructors Front Row Constructors Fastest Lap Constructors Point-Scoring Constructors Race-Leading Constructors Car Models Miscellaneous Constructor Facts Engines Tyres

Hayhoe has a nose for finding data that isn't very obvious but raises your eyebrows once your get your mind around them. Some of my favorites are in the first chapter "Coinciences". For example, did you know that the when Lewis Hamilton and Ayrton Senna claimed theri 65th pole position of their career the man on P2 had a gap of 0.33 sec. towards their pole time?





Another remarkable fact is that the only second-generation world champions in F1 history (Damon Hill and Nico Rosberg) both achieved their "second-generation" championship titles exactly 34 years after their father won his first F1 championship (Graham Hill 1962 / Damion Hill 1996 and Keke Rosberg 1982 / Nico Rosberg 2016).

Formula 1 - The Knowledge 2nd Edition holds lots and lots more of these stunning facts, along with the extensive statistics it's a great book to add to your collection and to find facts you never knew about.

Appendixes

The book also has 4 appendixes. The first is a list of all drivers that died of racing injuries. The second appendix is about the development of the F1 regulations, the 3rd holds the development of qualifying procedures. And the last appendix is a Race-by-Race: Quick Reference Guide.

So are you looking for a great birthday present for your husband, brother or father? Don't hesitate and buy this book. The one who will receive it will be very pleased with it.

✅ Check out the price & order it here: Formula 1 - The Knowledge Second Edition »

Share this with other F1 Fans: