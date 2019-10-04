Book Review: Formula 1 The Knowledge 2nd Edition

Published 4 Oct 2019 by Leopold Pleijsier

Before the summer break we received the new edition of "Formula 1 - The Knowledge" by David Hayhoe. This book holds all records and trivia since the start of F1 back in 1950 and came out early this year.

The book has 544 pages of the most comprehensive data and statistics we ever saw. It's also has some very nice photographs and knowledge that blows your mind. It's written by David Hayhoe, who's interest for Formula 1 started back in 1980 after he listened to a radio programme about the 1980 Formula 1 season.

Chapters
This second edition is packed with updated information up to the 2018 season. It's got 27 chapters of records and insights in the following order:

Pictures inside "Formula 1 The Knowledge"

  1. Coincidences
  2. Car Numbers
  3. When & Where
  4. World Champion Drivers
  5. Race-Starting Drivers
  6. Winning Drivers
  7. Podium Drivers
  8. Pole Position Drivers
  9. Front Rows Drivers
  10. Fastest Lap Drivers
  11. Point-Scoring Drivers
  12. Race-Leading Drivers
  13. Miscellaneous Driver Facts
  14. F1 Drivers Outside the World Championship
  15. World Champion constructors
  16. Race Starting Constructors
  17. Winning Constructors
  18. |Podium Constructors
  19. Pole Position Constructors
  20. Front Row Constructors
  21. Fastest Lap Constructors
  22. Point-Scoring Constructors
  23. Race-Leading Constructors
  24. Car Models
  25. Miscellaneous Constructor Facts
  26. Engines
  27. Tyres

Hayhoe has a nose for finding data that isn't very obvious but raises your eyebrows once your get your mind around them. Some of my favorites are in the first chapter "Coinciences". For example, did you know that the when Lewis Hamilton and Ayrton Senna claimed theri 65th pole position of their career the man on P2 had a gap of 0.33 sec. towards their pole time?


Another remarkable fact is that the only second-generation world champions in F1 history (Damon Hill and Nico Rosberg) both achieved their "second-generation" championship titles exactly 34 years after their father won his first F1 championship (Graham Hill 1962 / Damion Hill 1996 and Keke Rosberg 1982 / Nico Rosberg 2016).

Datasheet inside "Formula 1 The Knowledge"

Formula 1 - The Knowledge 2nd Edition holds lots and lots more of these stunning facts, along with the extensive statistics it's a great book to add to your collection and to find facts you never knew about.

Appendixes
The book also has 4 appendixes. The first is a list of all drivers that died of racing injuries. The second appendix is about the development of the F1 regulations, the 3rd holds the development of qualifying procedures. And the last appendix is a Race-by-Race: Quick Reference Guide.

So are you looking for a great birthday present for your husband, brother or father? Don't hesitate and buy this book. The one who will receive it will be very pleased with it.

✅ Check out the price & order it here: Formula 1 - The Knowledge Second Edition »

