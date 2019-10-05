2020 F1 Calendar confirmed by FIA

The following is a summary of the meeting and the main decisions taken:
FIA Formula One World Championship
The calendar for the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship was confirmed as follows:
|15 March
|Australia
|Melbourne
|22 March
|Bahrain
|Sakhir
|5 April
|Vietnam
|Hanoi*
|19 April
|China
|Shanghai
|3 May
|Netherlands
|Zandvoort*
|10 May
|Spain
|Barcelona
|24 May
|Monaco
|Monaco
|7 June
|Azerbaijan
|Baku
|14 June
|Canada
|Montreal
|28 June
|France
|Le Castellet
|5 July
|Austria
|Spielberg
|19 July
|Great Britain
|Silverstone
|2 August
|Hungary
|Budapest
|30 August
|Belgium
|Spa
|6 September
|Italy
|Monza
|20 September
|Singapore
|Singapore
|27 September
|Russia
|Sochi
|11 October
|Japan
|Suzuka
|25 October
|USA
|Austin
|1 November
|Mexico
|Mexico City
|15 November
|Brazil
|São Paulo
|29 November
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina
* Subject to circuit homologation
A number of changes to the 2020 Sporting Regulations were discussed and will be proposed to the FIA Council for a decision by e-vote.
The Council was presented with a detailed update of the draft 2021 Sporting, Technical and Financial Regulations, providing it with the information required for the e-vote which will be held in order for the regulations to be published by 31 October.
