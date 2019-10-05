2020 F1 Calendar confirmed by FIA

Published 5 Oct 2019 by Leopold Pleijsier
The following is a summary of the meeting and the main decisions taken:

FIA Formula One World Championship
The calendar for the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship was confirmed as follows:

15 MarchAustraliaMelbourne
22 MarchBahrainSakhir
5 AprilVietnamHanoi*
19 AprilChinaShanghai
3 MayNetherlandsZandvoort*
10 MaySpainBarcelona
24 MayMonacoMonaco
7 JuneAzerbaijanBaku
14 JuneCanadaMontreal
28 JuneFranceLe Castellet
5 JulyAustriaSpielberg
19 JulyGreat BritainSilverstone
2 AugustHungaryBudapest
30 AugustBelgiumSpa
6 SeptemberItalyMonza
20 SeptemberSingaporeSingapore
27 SeptemberRussiaSochi
11 OctoberJapanSuzuka
25 OctoberUSAAustin
1 NovemberMexicoMexico City
15 NovemberBrazilSão Paulo
29 NovemberAbu DhabiYas Marina

* Subject to circuit homologation

A number of changes to the 2020 Sporting Regulations were discussed and will be proposed to the FIA Council for a decision by e-vote.


The Council was presented with a detailed update of the draft 2021 Sporting, Technical and Financial Regulations, providing it with the information required for the e-vote which will be held in order for the regulations to be published by 31 October.

