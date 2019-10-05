2020 F1 Calendar confirmed by FIA

The following is a summary of the meeting and the main decisions taken:

FIA Formula One World Championship

The calendar for the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship was confirmed as follows:

* Subject to circuit homologation

A number of changes to the 2020 Sporting Regulations were discussed and will be proposed to the FIA Council for a decision by e-vote.





The Council was presented with a detailed update of the draft 2021 Sporting, Technical and Financial Regulations, providing it with the information required for the e-vote which will be held in order for the regulations to be published by 31 October.

