Alonso admits 2021 return possible
Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Saturday 24 November 2018 Fernando Alonso, McLaren, with NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson.

Written by Leopold Pleijsier

Fernando Alonso has flagged the possibility of a return to Formula 1 in 2021.

Having retired at the end of last year, the double world champion is back on the pitwall this weekend at Monza as a McLaren ambassador.

"Let's see," he told Britain's * when asked about his future in F1.

"I need to figure out a couple of different challenges out of Formula 1 that I need to complete."


One of them is the Indy 500, which he needs to wrap up the 'triple crown'. Another is the Dakar rally, which the 38-year-old is currently preparing for.

After that, Alonso says the 2021 rules could provide a good opportunity to come back.

"I think it's a good mix that we can find there and maybe a different Formula 1 than what we see now," he said.

Below you can see some footage of Alonso at Monza during FP2 on Saturday.

