Correa in 'critical' condition and coma

The condition of the other driver involved in Anthoine Hubert's fatal crash at Spa has deteriorated.

20-year-old Ecuadorian-American Formula 2 driver Juan Manuel Correa slammed into Hubert's car at about 270kph at the top of Eau Rouge.

He sustained broken legs and a minor spinal injury and underwent surgery before recuperating in intensive care.

It was believed Correa was making progress, but his family has now issued an alarming update in the wake of his move to a specialist London hospital.





A statement said he has been diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

"Unfortunately, this injury resulted in Juan Manuel falling into Acute Respiratory Failure," said the family.

"At this point of time he is an in induced state of unconsciousness and under ECMO (heart and lung) support," the statement added, describing Correa's condition as "critical but stable".

"We are confident that our son will surprise us like he always does with his tremendous fighting will and strength and will recover completely."

Don't forget to join our FREE 2020 F1-Fansite Poule and win 2 GP tickets!

↓ ↓

Check out more about: