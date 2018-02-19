F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Abiteboul: F1 should not turn up engine volume

F1 News

Abiteboul: F1 should not turn up engine volume

2016 Mercedes power unit with battery
2016 Mercedes power unit with battery

Feb.19 - F1 should not be trying to turn up the volume of its 'power units'.

Ever since the hybrid era began in 2014, fans have lamented the new sound and the sport's authorities have vowed to rev it up for the future.

But Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul said quiet engines are simply a sign of the power units' incredible efficiency.

"The exhaust sound is energy," the Frenchman told Canadian radio Rive-Sud de Montreal.

"If we begin to convert more energy into sound, then we will not achieve a good result in terms of energy efficiency.

"A loud sound from the engine and the economy of the engine are two conflicting goals," Abiteboul added.

He said a better approach would be to wait for the next generation of F1 fans to better appreciate energy efficiency.

"A generation of fans who have never heard V10 or V8 engines will soon grow up, and for them quiet engines will be the norm," he said.

"Perhaps formula one moved from one stage to the next too quickly and today is somewhat ahead of its time."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now