First comparison Red Bull RB14 & Red Bull RB13?

Today the Red Bull RB14 has been launched by Red Bull Racing. The first pictures show a special dark blue livery of the 2018 version of the Red Bull.

On the rear wing you can see a big Aston Martin logo now. Red Bull says the race livery will be different, but the unfamiliar shapes under the paint are there to stay..

Where the Williams FW41 and Haas VF-18 cars show an evolution of the 2017 car, Red Bull has worked very hard to close the gap between Ferrari and Mercedes.

When you compare the RB14 to the car of last year the RB13, you will notice that it looks like Red Bull has build a completely new car.

What's new on the 2018 Red Bull car?

Looking at the pictures that Red Bull released today you can see the following differences and remarkable items compared to last years RB13 car:

The front wing upper flaps have a different shape at the beginnig of the flaps. The front suspension is mounted much higher on the chassis, which results in a different angle of the suspension. The shape of the barge boards changed from triangle shaped to rectangular shaped boards (like Mercedes). Both side pods became much more narrow on the RB14 and now have wings above them. The shark fin, monkey seat and T-wing are removed (regulation wise). The halo has fairings to reduce drag. The outboard barge boards now are vertically split (like Mercedes) In the nose in front of the halo you see some kind of camera or lens on the chassis. The shape of the airbox for the engine changed from rectangular to oval. The mirror mounting has been changed. The overall length of the car looks to have grown.

Today Daniel Ricciardo will drive around 100 km on the Silverstone circuit for a promotional film. Teams are allowed to do 2 promotional sessions a year.

Red Bull also said they finished the car much earlier then last season, due to less regulation changes.

Here you can see more Red Bull RB14 pictures.

