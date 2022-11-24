F1 drivers who gamble & their favourite games

Every sport has a drop of danger, thrill, or tension in it. F1 has more than a drop, and this makes the drives more focused and durable under pressure. They know how to handle situations and win and lose with pride and dignity.

Sports betting and gambling games were always popular. The expansion of the gambling industry over the internet is another factor that helped it become worth over 65 billion US dollars.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is one of the top drivers of all time. Specialists name him the second-best F1 driver of all time because he is the second driver to win seven world titles.

Even if you are not an F1 admirer,you know him. He enjoys attention, and he is considered by many a fashion icon. His luxurious lifestyle and attendances at the most known fashion shows, parties, and movie premiers make the press write constantly about him.

Hamilton likes poker, and people spotted him in the finest casinos of Monaco, New York, and Las Vegas. Although he enjoys being in the eye of the public, sometimes the driver prefers staying in his house and playing online poker.

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso is the Spanish driver who won the World Championship two times. He is determined to win his third title and is very persistent in training and races. He participates in numerous competitions, and it seems like he never sleeps.

Alonso is a big poker enthusiast. He likes the land-based experience, but given his packed schedule, it is impossible not to have an active account on one of the top online casinos to play. Live Casinos are a good fit for him because he can interact with people anonymously and still have the thrill of the actual game.

Giancarlo Fisichella

Giancarlo Fisichella is another successful F1 racer. He is also the captain of the Nazionale Piloti Association football team. Fisichella is quite open about his gambling habits. By winning at poker and other card games, he managed to sign contracts with some of the biggest names in the gambling industry.

He was the brand ambassador for numerous online poker rooms. Moreover, he agreed to help and coach new players who didn’t have any gambling experience. The Italian racer is drawn to online casinos as they bring more comfort and various benefits for the players.

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is one of the most beloved and youngest racers who is currently competing in F1. His total career points are over 1890 so far, and last year he even won the World Championship in Abu Dhabi. He is sensational and number one in various categories, such as the first Dutch driver and the first Honda-powered driver since 1991. Moreover, he is the first driver to win the World Championship with another car than a Mercedes.

He is not a professional gambler and does not wish to become one. He declared that he enjoys gambling from time to time in Monaco. The reason for that is because it makes him feel relaxed before essential races.

Juan Pablo Montoya

Juan Pablo Montoya raced for the Toyota team, where he won his first Grand Prix in 1999. He managed to shine in second place in 2000 and 2001. In 6 years of racing, he finished 57 races.

As a new driver, he loved taking risks, so he started betting on different types of races. He was captivated by horse racing betting, and after a while, he even began to bet on Formula 1. He placed wagers on event winners. The press believes that he bet more than 500 000 US dollars in his career on races, but there is no proof of that.

Nelson Piquet

Nelson Piquet is the first driver from Brazil and South America to win the F1 World Championship. He was an active driver between 1978 and 1991, and he won a total of three World Championships in his career.

Piquet was an enthusiastic gambler who put massive amounts of money on his bettings. He was named “The Man with the Golden Shoe”. He won around $17 million from betting and lost around 4 million US dollars.

Drivers & Gamblers

Online platforms made things easier and more accessible. Top F1 drivers have busy schedules and need entertaining hobbies. Like everyone else, they can just open their phones and reveal a universe full of possibilities.

They often choose online gambling because it’s convenient. Online casinos have a more significant number of games of chances, fast payments, attractive offers, and privacy policies that won’t disclose their names and winnings to the press.

It’s easy to be anonymous on online platforms. Sometimes probably is best to engage in your favorite game without people knowing that you are one of the most brilliant racers. The top drivers have to find the right poker table or betting odds and place the wagers.

