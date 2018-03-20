F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1
Home / F1 News / Wolff confident amid Hamilton contract delay

F1 News

Wolff confident amid Hamilton contract delay

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Russian GP 2017. Toto Wolff;
Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Russian GP 2017. Toto Wolff;

Mar.20 - Toto Wolff is still confident Lewis Hamilton will sign up with Mercedes beyond 2018.

Earlier, amid claims a contract announcement was imminent, Hamilton suggested that the process may in fact be delayed.

When asked about the state of the negotiations, boss Wolff said about a conclusion to the deal: "It's a matter of days, maybe weeks.

"But the logical outcome is that he stays with us," he told APA news agency.

It is believed Hamilton and Wolff are squabbling over the contract details, including the retainer and the duration.

"It's about the details that we want to formulate correctly," Wolff said.

"It may be Lewis' penultimate or last contract, so it's about the running time. But I'm very optimistic that it will happen."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Australian flag Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Bahrain flag Bahrain '18AvailableBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '18AvailableBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '186% DiscountBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1828% DiscountBook Now
Mexico flag Mexico '18AvailableBook Now