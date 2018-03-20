F1 News

Wolff confident amid Hamilton contract delay

Mar.20 - Toto Wolff is still confident Lewis Hamilton will sign up with Mercedes beyond 2018.

Earlier, amid claims a contract announcement was imminent, Hamilton suggested that the process may in fact be delayed.

When asked about the state of the negotiations, boss Wolff said about a conclusion to the deal: "It's a matter of days, maybe weeks.

"But the logical outcome is that he stays with us," he told APA news agency.

It is believed Hamilton and Wolff are squabbling over the contract details, including the retainer and the duration.

"It's about the details that we want to formulate correctly," Wolff said.

"It may be Lewis' penultimate or last contract, so it's about the running time. But I'm very optimistic that it will happen."

