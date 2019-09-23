Nitrogen concerns could affect Dutch GP?

Written by Melanie van de Brug

Dutch deputy sport minister Bruno Bruins hopes next year's race at Zandvoort is not affected by environmental concerns.

Concerned about the effect of nitrogen emissions on biodiversity, it is believed that thousands of construction projects in the country could be delayed.

Perhaps the most prominent of those potentially delayed projects is the work needing to be carried out at Zandvoort prior to the 2020 Dutch F1 GP.

Minister Bruins told the broadcaster WNL that race organisers need to apply for and be granted a number of construction permits.





"At Zandvoort they are nervous about that," he said.

Bruins said the Dutch government "of course" wants the Formula 1 race to go ahead. "The whole of the Netherlands is looking forward to it," he added.

