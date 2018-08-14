ï»¿ Massa 'annoyed' by Stroll comments | F1-Fansite.com
F1 Fansite
formula one racing info

Massa 'annoyed' by Stroll comments

Massa 'annoyed' by Stroll comments
Williams Martini Racing Media Imagery. 2017 Formula 1 World Championship Preview. Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa pose with the Williams FW40 Mercedes at the Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain.

Felipe Massa has admitted he was "annoyed" by recent comments made by Williams driver Lance Stroll.

Last year, F1 veteran Massa sat alongside teenage rookie Stroll at Williams, where it was common knowledge that the experienced Brazilian was his driving "mentor".

But Stroll insisted recently that he got "no guidance from him (Massa) whatsoever".

Massa told Globo: "I did more for him than Michael Schumacher did for me, and he (Schumacher) was my teacher.

"With all modesty, I did a great deal for him. I first met him when he was 7, so it was a pleasure for me to take him under my wing and help him."

Massa, now retired, hinted that he therefore feels betrayed by Stroll's recent comments.

"He had big problems with pace and also understanding a formula one car. I was very close to him and spoke to him a lot and helped him in a way that no one else has done for a driver," he said.

"That's why I was angry when I saw the comments, because I had not imagined he would say that. But we have no problem with each other," Massa added.

Book discounted tickets and reserve your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

See Previous Post
See Next Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

See more:
See more about:

Last 30 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1 Fansite!

2018 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2018 F1 Merchandise here.

Latest News Updates

See more F1 comments Â»

Latest Result

Newest Pictures

Early Booking Discounts on Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Belgium '18		AvialableBook Now
Italy '18		AvialableBook Now
Singapore '18		AvailableBook Now
Russia '18		AvailableBook Now
Japan '18		AvailableBook Now
USA '18		10% DiscountBook Now
Mexico '18		AvailableBook Now
Brazil '18		AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '18		AvailableBook Now
Australia '19		AvailableBook Now
Monaco '19		AvailableBook Now
Canada '19		11% DiscountBook Now
Austria '19		20% DiscountBook Now