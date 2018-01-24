F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Lowe backs 80kg minimum driver weight for 2019

F1 News

Lowe backs 80kg minimum driver weight for 2019

Drivers Malaysian GP F1/2017 on the podium
Drivers Malaysian GP F1/2017 on the podium

Jan.24 - F1 will end the controversial topic of driver weight by introducing a new rule for 2019.

Driver weight has been a thorny topic in recent years, as heavier cars put more pressure on bigger drivers to slim down.

But Auto Bild reports that the FIA will end the controversy for 2019 by introducing a minimum 'driver plus seat' weight of 80kg.

If the driver-seat combination tips the scales below 80kg, tungsten ballast will be added to the bottom of the seat, the report added.

The move has reportedly been made to ward off further pressure on the drivers to lose weight, particularly with the introduction of heavy Halo devices in 2018.

Referring to the 80kg minimum driver weight for 2019, Williams' technical boss Paddy Lowe told Auto Bild: "I think it's a good thing.

"For good reason, many drivers have been asking for this for years. Especially in the case of young drivers, constantly being forced to lose weight can lead to health problems," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now