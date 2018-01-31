F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Doornbos plays down Dutch GP chances

F1 News

Doornbos plays down Dutch GP chances

Dutch Max Verstappen Fan F1/2017
Dutch Max Verstappen Fan F1/2017

Jan.31 - Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos has played down hopes of a Dutch grand prix revival.

In recent days and weeks, off the back of Max Verstappen's meteoric popularity, Zandvoort and Assen have indicated their desire to bid for a grand prix of The Netherlands.

But Dutchman Doornbos insisted: "The chances are still small.

"Zandvoort has estimated the costs and Charlie Whiting has inspected the track in Assen, so that is positive news," he told Ziggo Sport Totaal. "But you cannot forget about the competition.

"There are already so many European races and this year there are even three in a row -- in France, Austria and the UK," the former Red Bull and Minardi driver said of the controversial F1 'triple header'.

"There are also several other countries that want grands prix," said Doornbos. "However, the F1 leadership are very enthusiastic about Verstappen, so it is possible."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now