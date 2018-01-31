F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Barcelona working to finish resurfacing

F1 News

Barcelona working to finish resurfacing

Pirelli Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. Monday 27 February 2017.

Jan.31 - Operators of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya are rushing to get the track back up and running after a full re-surfacing.

We reported this week that Pirelli is concerned that the new track surface could be problematic for F1's forthcoming winter test season at the Spanish venue.

Now, Spain's Diario AS reports that the Barcelona track has vowed to finish the work by Friday, with cars to exit the pitlane in anger by the weekend.

"The sooner you start to put rubber down, the more grip there will be for the start of F1 pre-season testing on February 26," the report said.

Diario Sport said the "final touches are being made" now, ahead of a two-day GT race weekend.

"Everything that affects the track has to be finished because we have to be operational," confirmed Carlos Fradera, who is responsible for circuit maintenance.

The report said it is Barcelona's third full resurfacing since 1991.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now