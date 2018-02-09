F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Carey hits back after Formula E comments

F1 News

Carey hits back after Formula E comments

grille de depart starting grid during the 2016 Formula One World Championship, United States of America Grand Prix.
grille de depart starting grid during the 2016 Formula One World Championship, United States of America Grand Prix.

Feb.9 - Chase Carey has hit back at his Formula E counterpart, insisting that F1 will remain the pinnacle of motor sport.

Formula E chief Alejandro Agag said recently he thinks the all-electric series will take over from formula one within a decade or two.

"I'm glad he has a crystal ball," F1 chief executive Chase Carey laughed to media outlets including Germany's Sport Bild.

"Formula E is not our competitor. It represents something that matters to all of us - the environment - but I see it as more of a street party than a sports event," he added.

"People who've been there say they had fun because there was music and good food, but formula one is watched worldwide and we now have the opportunity to take it to a new level.

"And I believe other series can help us, because they create interest. But the top series is and remains formula one," Carey said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now