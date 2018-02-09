F1 News

Hulkenberg: Grid girl ban 'step backwards'

Feb.9 - Nico Hulkenberg has joined the chorus of those who do not agree that banning grid girls is a step forwards for F1.

In fact, the works Renault driver said it is a "further step backwards for the show".

"Some hot girls in front of the cars is only good for that whole side of it," Hulkenberg told No Sports magazine.

And he said the introduction of Halo is another example of a bad move by F1.

"It's a big hit," Hulkenberg said. "Not only because it looks stupid, but the likelihood is minimal that an accident will happen in which Halo is actually helpful.

"Motor sport thrives on speed, and all the drivers are aware of that."

Hulkenberg also defended his place in the record books as the longest-serving driver never to stand on a podium.

"It's an achievement," he joked. "135 races without performing and still in formula one!

"I've always been a believer that when you work hard and stick at it, good things will happen. So I'm not under pressure and sure that my best years are still ahead of me."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.