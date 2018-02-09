F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / McLaren would welcome Hamilton back

F1 News

McLaren would welcome Hamilton back

Lewis Hamilton McLaren MP4-26 (Canada 2010)
Lewis Hamilton McLaren MP4-26 (Canada 2010)

Feb.9 - Zak Brown says McLaren would welcome Lewis Hamilton back to the British team.

Hamilton, yet to agree a new deal with Mercedes beyond this year, started his career at McLaren and won the title in 2008.

"There isn't a team in the pitlane that wouldn't be interested in having Lewis drive for them, us included," team executive Brown told British newspapers.

He said it wouldn't even be a problem to revive the Hamilton-Fernando Alonso pairing that was so fiery in 2007.

"Fernando would have anyone as his teammate," Brown insisted.

Hamilton, however, would baulk at re-joining McLaren if the team's performance is not significantly better than it has been since 2015.

Brown, admitting that the similarly Renault-powered Red Bull's budget is bigger, said: "We should be the team that has the biggest improvement from last year to this year.

"If we are a second behind Red Bull, that will not look good, I agree.

"Perhaps we don't have the advantage of looking at as many car concepts as they can, but we do not believe we have any excuses or disadvantages."

And he said Renault is similarly confident heading into 2018.

"There are no alarm bells," said Brown. "They seem to be very confident and happy about where they are in terms of power and reliability."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now