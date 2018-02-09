F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Piquet tips Alonso to be Le Mans champion

F1 News

Piquet tips Alonso to be Le Mans champion

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico. Sunday 29 October 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, wears a Sombrero. Photo: Steven Tee/McLaren ref: Digital Image _O3I9425

Feb.9 - Fernando Alonso's former teammate thinks the Spaniard will win Le Mans this year.

Last year Alonso came close to winning the Indy 500, and this year he will try his hand at another leg of the elusive 'triple crown' - the Le Mans 24 hours.

Ten years ago, the Spaniard was paired at Renault with Nelson Piquet Jr.

"Alonso has a strong character and he wants everything, he does not know how to share," the Brazilian is quoted by Marca sports newspaper.

"But sometimes a great driver has to be like that and he is a great driver.

"Over ten years ago he was champion but he is still one of the biggest stars of F1," Piquet added. "He will be Le Mans champion.

"They are changing the date so that he can race in Fuji and taking advantage of the moment and I would do the same with my eyes closed," he said.

"I respect his willingness to race at Indianapolis, Daytona and Le Mans, which he does not for fame but because he likes to compete.

"But he is also very intelligent, which you can see with how he changes the helmet with every race -- it's commercial, to sell more replicas," added Piquet.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now