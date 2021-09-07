FIA statement on Dutch GP COVID-19 Testing

The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm that at the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, between Monday 30th August and Sunday 5th September, 6,691 tests for COVID-19 were performed on drivers, teams and personnel.

Of these, 16 people tested positive, which is the highest number of cases, up till now this season. The FIA and Formula 1 are providing this aggregated information from each Grand Prix for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

