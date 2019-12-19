Ferrari to keep matte livery for 2020

Ferrari's 2020 car, to be revealed to the public eight days before winter testing on February 11, will continue to feature a matte livery.

Team boss Mattia Binotto said the special paint was put on the 2019 car for "weight-related reasons". Corriere della Sera newspaper claims it saves two kilograms.

And Binotto says even that is important when Ferrari is facing "the strongest opponents ever in Formula 1".

"The issue of weight is crucial for everyone," he said.





Ferrari is rejecting any suggestion that it will enter the 2020 season as the overall favourite.

"Before thinking about winning, we must first think about reaching our opponent and then doing better," he said.

"If you want to build a winning cycle, you must have stability within the group and then patience."