Ferrari Confirms Hamilton’s January Test Ahead of 2025 Launch

Dec.19 - Ferrari isn't setting a precise date for Lewis Hamilton's first test at the wheel of a red Formula 1 car in January.

Boss Frederic Vasseur has revealed that the fabled Italian team's 2025 car will be launched at Maranello on February 19 - the day after all teams show off their 2025 liveries at the O2 arena in London.

He let the news slip in conversation with Sky Italia's Mara Sangiorgio when she asked Vasseur when Hamilton will be making his highly-anticipated Ferrari test debut.

"In January," he answered, indicating that it will be at the wheel of an "old car" - believed to be the 2022 machine.

"It will certainly depend on the weather - January is not an easy month. The available window is not very wide because we have to be ready for the presentation of the car which will be on February 19," Vasseur added.

"I sent you the invitation, Mara," he laughed.

Vasseur said Hamilton's test debut will be a low-key affair.

"We don't want to focus on the show," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport during Ferrari's traditional pre-Christmas meeting with journalists. "The launch of the car will be enough and then we have to focus on the season.

"Lewis will only have six weeks available from the beginning of January to the presentation of the car, but he is a driver with a lot of experience at his disposal and for this reason I am not worried. Today, the drivers have the enormous advantage of the simulator."

There has been a lot of talk about Hamilton's poor final season for Mercedes in 2024, during which he often seemed demoralised, unmotivated, and lacking confidence.

"I feel that Lewis hasn't always been very happy this year," said Vasseur. "He was probably already a bit focused on the future.

"But I am really convinced that he will be in great shape, as he showed in the last races. In Abu Dhabi as well as Las Vegas he was able to do some great performance. So I'm not worried.

"The cars and the rules have not changed and a multiple champion is arriving. It's been a good season for us, but we're all a bit tired."

Vasseur also said he thinks Hamilton's arrival will give Charles Leclerc a boost.

"I'm happy with what Charles has done this year, he's improved a lot," he said, "but he can grow even more. He's fast and he knows it, but it's in race management that he can do even more. But he's on the right track.

"I'm sure he has great respect for Lewis and that he'll be able to absorb all the good out of the situation like a sponge."

As for whether Vasseur has any advice for Hamilton before he officially becomes a Ferrari driver, the 56-year-old smiled: "He doesn't need my advice.

"Maybe I would just tell him not to eat too much pasta."

