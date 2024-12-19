Adrian Newey's Aston Martin Move Fails to Tempt Verstappen

Dec.19 - Max Verstappen has denied he has ever considered a move to Aston Martin.

This week, in wide-ranging interviews with the broadcaster Viaplay, the quadruple world champion confirmed he sat down for talks about the future with Mercedes' Toto Wolff.

But even though Aston Martin has successfully poached Red Bull's highly respected technical guru Adrian Newey, and is regarded as a top team of the future, Verstappen denied being interested in wearing green.

"No, we haven't talked about it at all. Nothing at all," the Dutchman insisted.

Earlier this year, Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll said signing up Newey was a game-changer for the team. "He has to sell it like that, of course," Verstappen laughed.

He admits Newey, 65, was a game-changer for Red Bull, but explains that the British engineer has been less focused on Formula 1 in recent years compared to the past.

"In recent years it has not been a one-man team," said Verstappen. "There are a lot of engineers who are involved. But of course it is just very nice to have someone like that with the team."

But has he really not spent even a moment contemplating following Newey to Aston Martin?

"No," Verstappen insists again. "That is very clear.

"I know that in 2026 the rules will change, but to be honest, I'm not worried about it now. I'm still young and a lot can change in the future. And I don't just think about Formula 1 - afterwards, there are a lot of other things I would like to do."

Meanwhile, De Telegraaf newspaper reports that a long-time key member of Verstappen's engineering team, control engineer Michael Manning, will not be on the full-time travelling race team in 2025.

The report says Manning is eyeing a "different, larger position" at Red Bull.

