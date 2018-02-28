F1 News

F1 to simplify aero rules for 2019

Feb.28 - F1 is looking to simplify the aerodynamic profile of the cars for 2019.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that increasing complexity in the detail around the sidepods and rear wing endplates in particular is making it hard for teams to place legible sponsor logos.

So it seems the teams, the FIA and Liberty are working on a new plan for 2019.

The now familiar aerodynamic 'slots' will be banned, bargeboards will be made smaller, and other ideas are being studied.

"A vote will be taken on which proposal to adopt at a strategy meeting in April," correspondent Michael Schmidt said.

