F1 admits push to 'block' Miami GP

Formula 1 is already striking trouble as it tries to set up a grand prix in Miami.
An earlier attempt to establish a race in downtown Miami failed, but a new agreement in principle has now been reached between Liberty Media and Hard Rock Stadium.
At a meeting of the Miami Gardens City Council on Wednesday, a lawyer representing the stadium promoted the idea of an F1 race before a resident exclaimed: "We don't want it!"
According to the Florida newspaper Bradenton Herald, a resolution opposing the race was passed unanimously on the basis of noise and pollution.
"There comes a time when you have to take a stand when you feel that something is not right," confirmed county commissioner Barbara Jordan.
Even Formula 1 acknowledges the obstacles still standing in the way of a Miami race.
On the event's official website, Formula 1 declared: "Unfortunately, a neighbourhood group is trying to block the Miami grand prix.
"If you want to see Formula 1 racing at Hard Rock Stadium, tell your Miami-Dade County Commissioners what F1 means to you by clicking the appropriate button below," the statement posted at f1miamigp.com said.
Having races in unstable 3rd world countries is a bad idea, give Europe the races.
Alexander, I am not a Miami fan and we certainly don't need a parking lot race, but Florida is not a "unstable 3rd world country", at least not yet. 🙂
Maybe someday Florida will rise to 3rd world status. You are right, they are not that good yet!
One more thing, Alexander. I'm sure that Liberty would happily "give" more races to Europe, but the countries either will not or can not pay even reduced sanctioning fees. Just one more reason that too much $$$ have screwed up our sport. OEM control is ruining F!.