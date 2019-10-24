Wolff wants Hamilton to sign new contract

Team boss Toto Wolff wants Lewis Hamilton to sign a new Mercedes contract.
Hamilton, who could wrap up his sixth world championship during the forthcoming Mexico-Austin double header, signed a new two-year deal in 2018 that extended his commitment to the end of 2020.
Now, boss Wolff wants the 34-year-old to sign another.
"As long as we are able to provide the winning car, Lewis has no reason to consider other teams - and we have no reason to look elsewhere," he said.
"What we have said to Lewis is that we would like to finish the season on a high, breathe a moment and then discuss what happens in 2021."
The sport's rules are changing fundamentally for 2021, so Wolff thinks other top teams will also be contemplating what drivers to sign up.
"Loyalty and integrity is something that binds us together and the most important discussions about 2021 will be with Lewis and Valtteri," he said.
"Ferrari will also look at the options they have. They have a good lineup now that causes hiccups sometimes, so they will also be thinking 'What do we want for 2021?'"
Does this mean Valtteri doesn't have a contract for 2021? All I can say is Verstappen, Verstappen Verstappen.
Mercedes would probably get away pairing him up with Lewis as it might only be for that 1 year, he'd be 37 for the 2022 season and unlikely to have the desire to complete at 37+
Verstappen at Merc would be incredible, and heighten the LeClerc-Verstappen rivalry, setting up the next generation of Formula 1
Nope- you are both wrong. Mad Max would never be able to work as a team with Ham- remember HAM thinks VER is a d**k head,!
Toto is rightly a team-man so no way does Mad Max (and his dad Jos) have a cat's chance. Max will stay in RB and disappear-trust me!
Mad Max at Merc? No chance- Max wont be able to do the team thing - esp with Jos his dad hanging around all the time. Keep dreaming folks.
Really, 'no chance', of course there is.
Max won't have to do the team thing for the first part of the season as Mercedes don't do Ferrari style team orders at the start of the season.
You're clueless Pam if you think you have such an insight as to know this WON'T happen.
Wrong again OK then- when will you wake up and see the light and get off the bottle - before you post your ridiculous comments ?!