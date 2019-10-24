Renault may appeal Japan GP disqualification

Renault has been excluded from the results of the recent Japanese F1 GP.
It follows a protest lodged by rival Racing Point, in which it was alleged that Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg's cars feature "pre-set lap distance-dependent brake bias adjustment" systems.
The FIA confirmed that Racing Point's information about the system came from a "former Renault employee".
The yellow cars' ECUs and steering wheels were seized at Suzuka and an investigation launched. A telephone hearing took place on Wednesday of this week.
According to the FIA, Renault "did not dispute" that the brake bias display changes automatically, but insisted that the drivers use buttons to actually change the settings.
The FIA concluded that the system therefore "does not breach" the technical regulations.
However, the system was nonetheless found to be a 'driver aid', which is a breach of the separate sporting regulations - even though stewards ruled that the drivers' "skills or reflexes" are not impacted.
Renault can appeal the disqualification, and the French team announced that it will indeed "consider its next course of action" before the deadline expires on Thursday.
Ric and Renault are cheating again- not great in face dispicable!!!
Pam,your bias against Danni Ricciardo knows no bounds - you comment that Danni is"cheating again" would you do us all a device by pointing out the last time said sportsman"cheated". Maybe you could get some medication to calm down your vitriol.
I agree with you. Any time I come across Pam is negative. Don't know why she bothers watching or commenting on F1
A correction to my previous post - I meant to type 'service' NOT 'device
Pam - Getting it all wrong again, no change there. I do not know whare you get your f1 information from, especially regarding Danial Ricciardo. your bias towards Danny R is so childish. you state Danny R as cheated again. when and whare did he cheat please do tell are keep your cheap silly remarks to your self.
"When and Whare" Japan, 06:10 BST, Ric and Hulkenberg and they're not appealing it.
ok then - You state Danny cheated at Japan. I doubt if Danny new it was illegal otherwise he would know he/ team would be disqualified. don't be so bias.
Whether he knew it (he did) or not is irrelevant, FIA deemed it to be a cheat device therefore banned it. Don't be a deluded fool (again)
ok then - A deluded fool I am NOT. I do not make comments about you, so please do not use such foolish names for me. I have been following f1 since 1993 so i do know what i am saying. and i do not believe Danny new he was breaking rules. good luck this weekend Danny.
Amaya locks. re.'pam's' latest unsourced comment on Danni Ricciardo - I would not be at all surprised if her information came to her silly head via a vexatious pixie or troll, or, if indeed she is actually watching the same F1 as the rest of us.
Danny R is one of the most honest and down to earth drivers on the grid. How dare people question that.
I totally agree with you. fingers crossed for Danny getting some points on Sunday at Mexico. go go Danny
Ok then - you stipulated the occasion in question but,my point was the word"again" which implies a previous case of Cheating'. Danni seems to me to be an honest man and sportsman - not a devious coniver. All the Best to the D.
Micci - I replied to Amaya not to you, she asked for when and where.
I'm sure he is honest and sporting and I never said he was devious but Renault installed a cheat device which was used. End of!.