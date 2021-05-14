Current F1 event schedule changes and gets reshuffled

May 14 - Formula 1 had to change the 2021 race calendar again. Due to new COVID-19 travel restrictions it's not possible to race at Turkey on June 11th till 13th. The Turkish GP already was replacing the cancelled Canadian GP in Montreal.

That weekend will now remain free. The French Grand Prix will be moving a week earlier than originally planned and shall be held on June 18th till 20th.

To stay on 23 races this calendar F1 will drive the Styrian Grand Prix at Austria, just like last year. This event has been added to the calendar on June 25th till 27th.

That creates a new France-Styria-Austria triple header, with the Austrian Grand Prix staying in its original July 2nd till 4th slot.

All tickets that have been sold for the French Grand Prix are valid for the earlier date. The changes mean there continues to be 23 races planned for the 2021 season.

