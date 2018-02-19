F1-Fansite.com

Kaltenborn sets up Formula 4 team

Monisha Kaltenborn
Monisha Kaltenborn

Feb.19 - Monisha Kaltenborn is returning to the world of motor racing.

The ousted former Sauber boss is setting up a new team to race in the Italian and German Formula 4 series.

It's called KDC Racing, also named after her business partner Emily di Comberti. It will race with a Swiss license and be based near Barcelona.

"Motor sport was and is my great passion," she told Germany's Auto Bild.

"I've been in responsible positions for almost 20 years, so it's only logical for me to continue," Kaltenborn added.

"I see Formula 4 as a new and exciting racing series in which I see a lot of potential and future.

"The organisation, personnel and financial prerequisites have been set up. We have already secured well-known sponsors and we will be able to announce our drivers soon," she said.

As for her operational role at the team, Kaltenborn explained: "My main responsibility will be to prepare talented young drivers for their future careers. My many years in formula one will be helpful."

