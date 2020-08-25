F1 Presents Final 2020 Corona Calendar

25 aug. - Today Formula 1 added four Grand Prix events to the current schedule and finalized the 2020 corona F1 calendar.

The following four races are added to the current 2020 F1 Schedule:

Turkish GP at Istanbul Park on November 15 Bahrain GP at Bahrain International Circuit on November 29 Sakhir GP at Bahrain International Circuit on December 6 Abu Dhabi GP at Yas Marina Circuit on December 13

The Turkish Grand Prix held on the Istanbul Park circuit is a track that a lot of drivers will be very keen to drive on with today's high downforce cars. The G-force around the legendary turn 8 will be massive! This extreme long and high speed left hand corner will be mind blowing.

The last race was held almost 10 years ago, back in 2011. Then the average speed around this corner was already 275 km/h (171 mph) and the cars then already pulled 4.5G. Imagine what kind of speeds and G-forces today's cars will generate? Hopefully the Pirelli tyres can handle that amount of load...





2 weeks after the Turkish GP the F1 paddock will land in Bahrain for two back-2-back races in the desert. The last race of the embattled 2020 schedule is kind of normal and traditionally held at Abu Dhabi for the twelfth time already.

In previous editions of the Bahrain and Abu Dhabi venue the races were held under floodlights. Because nothing is said about it, we assume that this years GP will also be driven with artificial lighting.

F1 also officially announced that a number of races on the 2020 schedule will be open for a limited number of spectators and that they are still working with each promoter to finalize the details.

