Doornbos: Albon's confidence now 'below zero'

Aug.8 - Alexander Albon's "self confidence" has dropped to "below zero" in 2020.

That is the view of former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos, as he assesses the team's current second driver in his struggle to keep up with Max Verstappen.

Referring to an instance of oversteer in one of the fast corners at Silverstone as Albon practiced on Friday, Doornbos told Ziggo Sport: "As a viewer it looks exciting, but when this happens to you as a driver, the self confidence drops below zero.

"If you don't have confidence in the car at such speeds, you can't go to the limit," he adds.





"Albon doesn't know what to expect from his car. That is the big problem with Red Bull now and it explains why Albon concedes a second to Max.

"If he got into a Mercedes, he would not be that far behind Hamilton," said Doornbos.

