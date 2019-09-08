Race Results 2019 Italian F1 Grand Prix

Event: Italian Grand Prix

Track: Monza Circuit

Weather: Dry 22.3°C

Tarmac: Dry 34.3-32.0°C

Humidity: 54.3-49.4%

Wind: 1.0 m/s W

Pressure: 989.3 bar

Charles Leclerc won his second consecutive Formula 1 race in Monza today in front of the Tifosi, who had to wait 9 years for a home win. It was F1 win 237 for Ferrari and the 19 time at Monza.

The start of the 2019 Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix was clean. Lewis Hamilton had the better start on P2 in the Mercedes but Charles Leclerc could defend his pole with a small squeeze going down to turn 1.





All drivers except Max Verstappen got through the tight 1st chicane without damage. The Dutch Red Bull Racing damaged his front wing and had to get a new one to lose a lot of time. He returned to the track as last, but had clean air and drove the fastest lap time immediately.

Valtteri Bottas overtook his team mate Hamilton in turn 1, but the next turn Hamilton retook his P2.

In lap 8 Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel spun his Ferrari in Ascari and ended up on the grass. He waited a few cars before he returned to the track. He seem to have missed Lance Stroll's Racing Point and as he came through Ascari he could not avoid Vettel's Ferrari and both collided. The result was that Stroll spun and almost hit the Toro Rosso of Pierre Gasly that also came through when Stroll returned to the track himself. Gasly had to steer of the track to avoid a collision and had to drive through the gravel pit to rejoin the race.

In kap 13 Vettel received a 10 second stop-and-go penalty for his unsafe return to the track. Vettel came in the next lap to take his penalty. He returned to the temple of speed as death last.

Lance Stroll took his drive through penalty in lap 16 and returned to the track as 17th. Alexander Albon received a 5 second time penalty in lap 18 for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. The Red Bull driver received the penalty because he passed Magnussen by cutting a corner.

Hamilton pitted in lap 20 and got medium tyres He returned to the track on P5. At that moment Kimi Raikkonen received a stop-and-go penalty because the team fitted the wrong tyres at the start of the race.

One lap later Leclerc did his pitstop that only took 2.3 sec. He came back in front of Hamilton and both drivers gave it all for the lead of the Italian F1 Grand Prix. Hamilton got very close and both had a small collision in lap 23 at the second chicane. Hamilton had to use the escape road to not crash his Mercedes during that collision.

In lap 22 Verstappen already drove in to the top 10 when he overtook his old teammate Pierre Gasly in the Toro Rosso.

Hamilton and Leclerc both pushed as hard as they could and drove alternately the quickest lap of the race. The fastest lap gives an extra point to the driver and team after the finish when you finish in the top 10. In lap 27 Albon did his pitstop and also took his 5 sec. penalty. The Red Bull driver was on P12 when he drove back on the circuit. Bottas pitted the same lap and returned as 4th.

Sainz pitted while being 6th, but his right front tyres wasn't fixed properly and Sainz had to retire his car on a great 6th position. A virtual safety car was the result.

In lap 31 the Honda engine in the back of Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso blew up coming out of the first chicane. The blow up caused a very short virtual safety car period again that Daniel Ricciardo used to do his pitstop with the Renault.

Vettel had a harsh moment in lap 33 when his Ferrari team mate and Hamilton sailed along. Vettel was driving on P15 at that moment.

Bottas who pitted much later than both front runners was gaining 0,5 sec a lap and 4.7 sec. behind the leaders. In lap 36 Leclerc made a small mistake at the first chicane and Hamilton almost overtook him at the next chicane. Leclerc defended very strong and could keep the 5 times champ behind his Ferrari.

In lap 42 laps Bottas had almost closed down the gap towards Hamilton to get DRS, when Hamilton outbraked himself at the first chicane and had to use the escape road. Bottas overtook Hamilton for P2 and his team told him to chase down the Monegasque Ferrari driver to claim his win.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen retired his car in lap 46 when he parked the VF19 in the garage.

Bottas closed the gap to Leclerc towards the DRS zone behind the Ferrari. In lap 50 Hamilton pitted to get the fast red tyres and take the extra point for driving the quickest lap of the race at Monza.

Bottas was inside the DRS zone of Leclerc's Ferrari several times but never was able to pass Leclerc for the lead. Leclerc won the race in front of the Tifosi for Ferrari. Something that hasn't been done since 2010.

Classification 2019 Italian GP

Fastest lap : 1.21.779 min by Lewis Hamilton (44) Mercedes W10 in lap 51

Highest speed : 359.7 km/h by Sebastian Vettel (5) Ferrari SF90

