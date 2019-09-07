Qualifying Results 2019 Italian F1 Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 06, 2019 in Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy. (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)

Event: Italian Grand Prix
Track: Monza Circuit

Weather: Dry 22.4-23.4°C
Tarmac: Dry  36.4-37.9°C
Humidity: 53.1-48%
Wind: 1.3 m/s SW
Pressure: 992.3 bar

Charles Leclerc won his 4th pole position for tomorrow's 2019 Italian Grand Prix. He scored the 224th pole position for the Scuderia Ferrari team in their home grand prix.

Q1
Robert Kubica was the first who went out to put a lap time on the leaderboard. After the first stint Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc drove the quickest lap time. The 21 year old pushed out a 1:20.126 min out of the SF90. With 4.34 min to go Q1 was stopped by red flags. The Racing Point of Sergio Pérez again had a Mercedes engine failure and broke down at curva grande (turn 3).


At that time Max Verstappen had not clocked a lap time yet. Red Bull had chosen Monza to switch to the spec 4 Honda engine. Drivers are allowed to use 3 new power units this 2019 season. The spec 4 engine is also Verstappen's 4th engine, which got him a grid penalty and therefor has to start from the back. Verstappen was unlucky and had a power unit problem during his outlap and had to come in to not make it into Q2.

Nico Hulkenberg was the biggest surprise by scoring P2 with the Renault in this first qualifying session.

Q2
After the first run Leclerc again was fastest with a 1:19.553, but Lewis Hamilton now was on P2 with a gap of 0.153s. Kimi Raikkonen made mistake in Lesmo corner and wetn onto the grass and didn't clock a lap time. With 5 minutes to go the following drivers were in the elimination zone: Lance Stroll (Racing Point), Lando Norris (McLaren), Antionio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso) and Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo).

After the second stint Lewis Hamilton improved from P3 to P1. Stroll and Raikkonen improved enough to go get out of the elimination zone and into Q3.

Q3
Vettel was the first to record a lap time. He drove a 1:19.307 min. When first a yellow flag was waved that was followed quicly by a red flag for Kimi Raikkonen who lost control of the Alfa Romeo in Parabolica and ended up against the barier backwards. The Finnish driver was unhurt, but his car had to be recovered. The clock was stopped with 6.35 minutes to go. All cars returned to the garage. After the 1st stint Leclerc topped the time sheet with a 1:19.307, Hamilton 2nd (1:19.346), Bottas 3rd (1:19.354) and Vettel 4th (1:19.457).

In the second and last stint nobody wanted to be in front of the pack and lost a lot of time. Only Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc made it on time to the finish line. The all 7 other drivers were to late and could drive back to their garage without a fight.

Last year Kimi Raikkonen was the man on pole for Ferrari with a lap time of 1:19.119 min, which is also the pole record.

Qualifying Times 2019 Italian GP

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:20.1261:19.5531:19.30718
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:20.2721:19.4641:19.34616
377Valtteri BottasMercedes1:20.1561:20.0181:19.35417
45Sebastian VettelFerrari1:20.3781:19.7151:19.45717
53Daniel RicciardoRenault1:20.3741:19.8331:19.83913
627Nico HülkenbergRenault1:20.1551:20.2751:20.04914
755Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:20.4131:20.2021:20.45520
823Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:20.3821:20.021no time15
918Lance StrollRacing Point1:20.6431:20.498no time19
107Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:20.6341:20.515no time16
1199Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:20.6571:20.51715
1220Kevin MagnussenHaas1:20.6161:20.61514
1326Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:20.7231:20.63017
144*Lando NorrisMcLaren1:20.6461:21.06815
1510*Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:20.50815
168Romain GrosjeanHaas1:20.7848
1711Sergio PérezRacing Point1:21.2916
1863George RussellWilliams1:21.8008
1988Robert KubicaWilliams1:22.3569
RT33Max VerstappenRed Bullno time3

*Notes:

  • Max Verstappen (33) Red Bull required to start from back of grid due to multiple power unit element changes.
  • Lando Norris (4) McLaren required to start from back of grid due to multiple power unit element changes.
  • Pierre Gasly (10) Toro Rosso required to start from back of grid due to multiple power unit element changes.

Below you can see the footage last stint of Q3 in which 8 drivers didn't make it on time to the start/finish line before the countdown got to 0.

