Lap Times 3rd Free Practice 2019 Italian F1 GP

Event: Italian Grand Prix

Track: Monza Circuit

Weather: Dry 20.5-21.5°C

Tarmac: Dry 29.5°C

Humidity: 56.8%

Wind: 0.5 m/s VAR

Pressure: 993.8 bar

The start of the third and final practrice for the 2019 Italian Formula Grand Prix was 10 minutes delayed to finalize repair work. Before this FP3 their was a freacky crash of Alex Peroni who was launched high in the air after he hit a curb coming out of Parabilica. Here you can see the Alex Peroni crash on Monza during that F3 race. Fortunately he was unhurt and could walk away from that unbelievable crash.

With 30 minutes to go Max Verstappen was the only driver that didn't set a lap time yet with the Red Bull RB15. Charles Leclerc again was quickest just like yesterday's FP1 and FP2 at that time.





A lot of drivers didn't respect the track limits at Parabolica corner and lost their quickest lap time several times. Even Leclerc's quickest time was erased. He set that time when Vettel drove the quickest lap time with 10 minutes to go.

The new Honda spec 4 power unit in the back of the Red Bull RB15 seemed to perform very well. With 6 minutes to go Verstappen drove the 2nd quickest lap with it and only had a gap of 0.032 sec towards Vettel's P1 time.

Daniel Ricciardo also was surprisingly quick and came out as 5th quickest in the Renault. He even was faster than 5 times champ Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes W10.

Great to see that the time difference between the top 14 drivers was less than 1 second.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel also was the quickest driver of last years FP3. The German driver then drove a 1:20.509 min.

FP3 Lap Times 2019 Italian GP

Don't forget to join our FREE 2020 F1-Fansite Poule and win 2 GP tickets!

Check out more about: