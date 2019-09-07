Lap Times 3rd Free Practice 2019 Italian F1 GP

Lap Times 3rd Free Practice 2019 Italian F1 GP

Sebastian Vettel driving the Ferrari SF90 at Monza. credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office

Event: Italian Grand Prix
Track: Monza Circuit

Weather: Dry 20.5-21.5°C
Tarmac: Dry  29.5°C
Humidity: 56.8%
Wind: 0.5 m/s VAR
Pressure: 993.8 bar

The start of the third and final practrice for the 2019 Italian Formula Grand Prix was 10 minutes delayed to finalize repair work. Before this FP3 their was a freacky crash of Alex Peroni who was launched high in the air after he hit a curb coming out of Parabilica. Here you can see the Alex Peroni crash on Monza during that F3 race. Fortunately he was unhurt and could walk away from that unbelievable crash.

With 30 minutes to go Max Verstappen was the only driver that didn't set a lap time yet with the Red Bull RB15. Charles Leclerc again was quickest just like yesterday's FP1 and FP2 at that time.


A lot of drivers didn't respect the track limits at Parabolica corner and lost their quickest lap time several times. Even Leclerc's quickest time was erased. He set that time when Vettel drove the quickest lap time with 10 minutes to go.

The new Honda spec 4 power unit in the back of the Red Bull RB15 seemed to perform very well. With 6 minutes to go Verstappen drove the 2nd quickest lap with it and only had a gap of 0.032 sec towards Vettel's P1 time.

Daniel Ricciardo also was surprisingly quick and came out as 5th quickest in the Renault. He even was faster than 5 times champ Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes W10.

Great to see that the time difference between the top 14 drivers was less than 1 second.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel also was the quickest driver of last years FP3. The German driver then drove a 1:20.509 min.

FP3 Lap Times 2019 Italian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
15Sebastian VettelFerrari1:20.29414Soft
233Max VerstappenRed Bull1:20.326+0.032s11Soft
377Valtteri BottasMercedes1:20.403+0.109s23Soft
416Charles LeclercFerrari1:20.403+0.109s14Soft
53Daniel RicciardoRenault1:20.564+0.270s11Soft
644Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:20.595+0.301s21Soft
727Nico HülkenbergRenault1:20.752+0.458s13Soft
823Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:20.827+0.533s17Soft
999Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:20.881+0.587s15Soft
1026Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:20.945+0.651s20Soft
1155Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:20.949+0.655s21Soft
1211Sergio PérezRacing Point1:21.003+0.709s15Soft
1310Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:21.073+0.779s22Soft
144Lando NorrisMcLaren1:21.292+0.998s21Soft
157Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:21.325+1.031s19Soft
1620Kevin MagnussenHaas1:21.336+1.042s16Soft
178Romain GrosjeanHaas1:21.621+1.327s16Soft
1818Lance StrollRacing Point1:21.639+1.345s17Soft
1963George RussellWilliams1:22.374+2.080s22Soft
2088Robert KubicaWilliams1:22.758+2.464s21Soft

