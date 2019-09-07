Flying crash Alex Peroni 2019 Monza F3 race

Before the start of the Formula 1 FP3 an unbelievable crash happend in the F3 race. Alex Peroni was going wide coming out of Parabolica and was launched high up in the air to end up on the tyre wall and the fence.

Fortunately he was unhurt and could walk away from this crazy accident that could have ended up very bad.

The start of the final practice for the 2019 Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix was delayed with 10 minutes to repair the fence and tyre barrier.

 

