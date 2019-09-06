Lap Times 2nd Free Practice 2019 Italian F1 GP

Event: Italian Grand Prix

Track: Monza Circuit

Weather: Dry/wet 19.4°C

Tarmac: Dry/wet 25.3°C

Humidity: 62.5%

Wind: 2.5 m/s NW

Pressure: 995.2 bar

McLaren driver Carlos Sainz was the first to go out on the Monza track to kick off the second free practice for the 2019 Italian F1 GP. He also clocked the 1st lap time, a 1:23.933 min.

Because the weather forecast predicted rain later on in the session all drivers went out as quickely as possible to setup their car on a dry Monza.





13 mintues into the session it started to drizzle and all spectators started to put on their rainjackets. 25 minutes into the session the rain got more severe and all cars that nevertheles drove on slicks, went back to their garage.

The FP2 session even got red flagged to clean up the gravel that was thrown on the track by cars going wide, coming out of turn 5. Not much happened for a period of time as the cameras zoomed in to Fernando Alonso who was supporting McLaren next to Zak Brown on the pit wall.

20 minutes after the heavy rainshower. both Alfa Romeo drivers went out to run some race simulations, to gether some data for the race that also looks to be wet.

Charles Leclerc again topped the timesheet this FP2 session. He was quickest with a time of 1:20.978 with 30 minutes to go. That time wasn't beaten by any other driver.

The quickest man of last years FP2 was Sebastian Vettel in the Ferrari with a 1:21.105 min.

FP2 Lap Times 2019 Italian GP

