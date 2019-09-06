Lap Times 2nd Free Practice 2019 Italian F1 GP

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, Free Practice at Monza (2019) credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office

Event: Italian Grand Prix
Track: Monza Circuit

Weather: Dry/wet 19.4°C
Tarmac: Dry/wet  25.3°C
Humidity: 62.5%
Wind: 2.5 m/s NW
Pressure: 995.2 bar

McLaren driver Carlos Sainz was the first to go out on the Monza track to kick off the second free practice for the 2019 Italian F1 GP. He also clocked the 1st lap time, a 1:23.933 min.

Because the weather forecast predicted rain later on in the session all drivers went out as quickely as possible to setup their car on a dry Monza.


13 mintues into the session it started to drizzle and all spectators started to put on their rainjackets. 25 minutes into the session the rain got more severe and all cars that nevertheles drove on slicks, went back to their garage.

The FP2 session even got red flagged to clean up the gravel that was thrown on the track by cars going wide, coming out of turn 5. Not much happened for a period of time as the cameras zoomed in to Fernando Alonso who was supporting McLaren next to Zak Brown on the pit wall.

20 minutes after the heavy rainshower. both Alfa Romeo drivers went out to run some race simulations, to gether some data for the race that also looks to be wet.

Charles Leclerc again topped the timesheet this FP2 session. He was quickest with a time of 1:20.978 with 30 minutes to go. That time wasn't beaten by any other driver.

The quickest man of last years FP2 was Sebastian Vettel in the Ferrari with a 1:21.105 min.

FP2 Lap Times 2019 Italian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:20,97837Soft
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:21,046+0,068s32Soft
35Sebastian VettelFerrari1:21,179+0,201s39Soft
477Valtteri BottasMercedes1:21,347+0,369s34Soft
533Max VerstappenRed Bull1:21,350+0,372s29Soft
623Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:21,589+0,611s30Soft
710Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:22,124+1,146s42Soft
88Romain GrosjeanHaas1:22,153+1,175s44Soft
93Daniel RicciardoRenault1:22,249+1,271s36Soft
1026Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:22,260+1,282s37Soft
1127Nico HülkenbergRenault1:22,338+1,360s37Soft
1255Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:22,482+1,504s32Medium
1320Kevin MagnussenHaas1:22,511+1,533s42Soft
147Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:22,523+1,545s35Soft
1518Lance StrollRacing Point1:22,706+1,728s32Soft
1611Sergio PérezRacing Point1:22,882+1,904s33Medium
1799Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:23,065+2,087s35Soft
184Lando NorrisMcLaren1:23,561+2,583s16Soft
1988Robert KubicaWilliams1:23,737+2,759s29Soft
2063George RussellWilliams1:24,313+3,335s23Soft

