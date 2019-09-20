Lap Times 1st Free Practice 2019 Singapore F1 GP

Lap Times 1st Free Practice 2019 Singapore F1 GP

A scenic view of the Singapore skyline on an overcast day during the Singapore GP at Singapore Street Circuit on September 18, 2019 (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)

Event: Singapore Grand Prix
Track: Marina Bay Street Circuit

Weather: Dry 32.0-30.4°C
Tarmac: Dry  43.9-38.3°C
Humidity: 59.8-68%
Wind: 2.2 m/s SE
Pressure: 1008.5 bar

First practice for the 2019 Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix got underway on time and still in daylight. As the lights at the end of the pit lane flick to green we saw Pierre Gasly going out as first in the Toro Rosso.

1:44.723 min was the time set by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari. He was the fastest after 10 minutes into FP1.


Alfa Romeo was using the green flowfish paint to check the aerodynamics of the C38.

Ten minutes after Leclerc's lap it was Red Bull driver Max Verstappen who was quickest with a 1:41.938. A lot is expected by Verstappen in Singapore. Marina Bay Street Circuit has the most corners of the calendar. Cars with a lot of downforce have a big advantage.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton also mingled his W10 into the top of the timesheet. Halfway the session the British driver topped the timesheet with a 1:41.469.

Racing Point had brought a lot of upgrades to Singapore. Lance Stroll seemed to benefit a lot from it and even was 3rd for a few minutes early in the session.

With 32 minutes still on the clock Leclerc was rolling into the pit. The Ferrari SF90 failed to change gears and had to be pushed back to the garage by mechanics.

A few minutes later Valtteri Bottas had a harsh moment in the Mercedes. He was struggling to get the hard tyres in the right temperature window and crashed into the barrier coming out of turn 19. The session was red flagged for a couple of minutes to recover the damaged W10 and clear up the track. When the green flag was waved the drivers had 15 minutes to go in this FP1 session.

Daniel Ricciardo was quickest in last years FP1 around the Marina Bay with a 1:39.711 min.

FP1 Lap Times 2019 Singapore GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
133Max VerstappenRed Bull1:40.25922Soft
25Sebastian VettelFerrari1:40.426+0.167s23Soft
344Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:40.925+0.666s26Hard
477Valtteri BottasMercedes1:41.336+1.077s14Hard
523Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:41.467+1.208s24Soft
627Nico HülkenbergRenault1:41.812+1.553s26Soft
755Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:41.966+1.707s20Soft
84Lando NorrisMcLaren1:42.180+1.921s19Soft
926Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:42.305+2.046s26Soft
1010Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:42.377+2.118s24Soft
113Daniel RicciardoRenault1:42.527+2.268s20Soft
128Romain GrosjeanHaas1:42.630+2.371s23Soft
1399Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:42.677+2.418s15Soft
147Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:42.786+2.527s13Soft
1518Lance StrollRacing Point1:42.791+2.532s28Soft
1620Kevin MagnussenHaas1:43.150+2.891s22Soft
1788Robert KubicaWilliams1:43.336+3.077s28Medium
1811Sergio PérezRacing Point1:43.369+3.110s23Hard
1916Charles LeclercFerrari1:43.618+3.359s12Medium
2063George RussellWilliams1:43.993+3.734s29Medium

Share this with other F1 Fans:

Share your F1 fan opinion!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.


Check out more:
Check out more about:
Previous Post
Next Post

Related Content

Last 30 F1 Results items:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Get Big Discounts on F1 events

Get Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Russia		15% Discount
Japan		50% Sold Out
Mexico		Available
United States		Special Offers
Brazil		Available
Abu Dhabi		Available
2020 F1 Season
Australia		Available
vietnam flag VietnamAvailable
Spain		Available
Monaco		Available
Canada		6% Discount
Austria		20% Discount
Hungary		15% Discount
Belgium		15% Discount
Check out all events in our F1 Tickets store »

Win 2 Grand Prix Tickets 🏆

Join our F1-Fansite.com 2019 Poule. Predict race classifications against other F1 fans & win great prices!

Join FREE F1 Poule
✅ Check out all F1 News »

Latest Video update

✅ Check out all F1 Videos »

Newest Pictures

✅ Check out all F1 Pictures »

Newest Sound or Podcast

✅ Check out all F1 Sounds & Podcasts »