Lap Times 2nd Free Practice 2019 Singapore F1 GP

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 during the Singapore GP at Singapore Street Circuit on September 20, 2019 (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)

Event: Singapore Grand Prix
Track: Marina Bay Street Circuit

Weather: Dry 29.3°C
Tarmac: Dry 34.7-33.1°C
Humidity: 72.8%
Wind: 1.9 m/s SSE
Pressure: 1.010 bar

The second free practice for the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix started off as the sun had set. The track was under the glare of the flood lights. The drivers and teams were in no rush to go out. It took 2 minutes before the first car came out of the pits.

It was Kimi Raikkonen who was first running the medium compound tyre and Antonio Giovinazzi on the hard tyre. Both ran plenty of flowvis paint runs in FP1.


After 15 minutes it was Lewis Hamilton who was on top of the timesheet, despite running the medium tyre. He had set a 1:40.685 min, four tenths slower than Max Verstappen was in FP1.

Alexander Albon crashed at turn 10, 20 minutes into the session and hit the barrier with the frontwing of the RB15, that was left behind when he drove back to the pits for a new undamaged version.

Sergio Perez in the Racing Point and Kevin Magnussen in the Haas had an exciting moment when Perez squeezed Magnussen into the barrier before he started his lap. The incident was investigated by the stewards and Perez had to go to the stewards after the session to explain his behavior.

After Two-third of the session we saw a fight at the top between Hamilton, Verstappen and Vettel all on soft tyres. The British Mercedes driver was on top with a 1:38.773 min followed by Verstappen on 0.184s and Sebastian Vettel as 3rd with a gap to the leader of 0.818s in the Ferrari.

In the last half an hour of this FP2 drivers did their race simulation runs to collect enough data for Sunday's race prediction. At the end of the day the Mercedes with Hamilton looks to be the quickest overall, not only on 1 lap, but also in race trim.

Alexander Albon, Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc seem to not get the best out of their cars yet.

Best of the rest is Carlos Sainz in the McLaren. He was only 1 tent slower than Leclerc. George Russel in the Williams also shows what he's made and has closed the huge gap towards the midfield and was only 0,213 sec slower than 2007 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen in the Alfa Romeo.

Last years quickest FP2 lap time was set on 1:38.699 driven by Raikkonen in the Ferrari.

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:38.77329Soft
233Max VerstappenRed Bull1:38.957+0.184s29Soft
35Sebastian VettelFerrari1:39.591+0.818s31Soft
477Valtteri BottasMercedes1:39.894+1.121s30Soft
523Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:39.943+1.170s30Soft
616Charles LeclercFerrari1:40.018+1.245s31Soft
755Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:40.145+1.372s33Soft
827Nico HülkenbergRenault1:40.324+1.551s30Soft
94Lando NorrisMcLaren1:40.361+1.588s35Soft
1010Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:40.637+1.864s32Soft
1126Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:40.713+1.940s32Soft
123Daniel RicciardoRenault1:40.811+2.038s30Soft
1311Sergio PérezRacing Point1:40.875+2.102s29Soft
1499Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:41.128+2.355s35Soft
1518Lance StrollRacing Point1:41.128+2.355s31Soft
167Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:41.232+2.459s28Soft
178Romain GrosjeanHaas1:41.392+2.619s26Soft
1863George RussellWilliams1:41.445+2.672s35Soft
1920Kevin MagnussenHaas1:41.564+2.791s30Soft
2088Robert KubicaWilliams1:42.177+3.404s35Soft

