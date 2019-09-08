Wallpaper pictures 2019 Italian F1 GP

This are the first pictures we could get our hands on. We will add a lot more soon.
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Italien 2019. Valtteri BottasFormula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Italian GP 2019. Valtteri Bottas
Charles Leclerc leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 06, 2019 (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)
AUTODROMO NAZIONALE MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 07: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 07, 2019 in Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
AUTODROMO NAZIONALE MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 06: Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15 during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 06, 2019 in Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)
Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-19 during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 06, 2019, Italy. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
Lando Norris, McLaren, in garage, Monza (2019)
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 06, 2019 . (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Italian GP 2019. Lewis Hamilton
AUTODROMO NAZIONALE MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 06: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14 during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 06, 2019 in Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy. (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)
AUTODROMO NAZIONALE MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 07: Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 07, 2019 in Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy. (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)
Raikkonen during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 07, 2019. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Italian GP 2019. Valtteri Bottas
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34 during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 07, 2019. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-19 during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 07, 2019. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, Monza (2019)
Robert Kubica (POL) Williams Racing FW42.
Italian Grand Prix, Saturday 7th September 2019. Monza Italy.
Max Verstappen (33) Red Bull Racing RB15 leaves the garage during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 07, 2019. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, action during 2019 Formula 1 FIA world championship, Italy Grand Prix, at Monza from september 5 to 9 – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault R.S.19, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault R.S. 19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 07, 2019 (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14 and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 07, 2019. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL34, Monza (2019)
Top 3 on the 2019 Italian F1 GP grid: 1. Leclerc, 2. Hamilton, 3. Bottas
Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 07, 2019. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)
AUTODROMO NAZIONALE MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 08: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19 being pushed by mechanics on the grid during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 08, 2019 in Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
Ferrari mechanics with the car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 during the national anthem with the fly over during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 08, 2019. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
The start of the race during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 08, 2019. (Photo by Joe Portlock / LAT Images)
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads after the start of the race during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 08, 2019. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
Hulkenberg & Ricciardo leading the midfield at Monza (2019)
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 at the start of the race during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 08, 2019. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14 Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-19 Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38 Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15 during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 08, 2019. (Photo by Jerry Andre / LAT Images)
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 08, 2019. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Sebastian Vettel drives out of the pits after his stop-and-go penalty during the 2019 Italian GP
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Italian GP 2019. Lewis Hamilton
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL34, Monza (2019)
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 battle during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 08, 2019 (Photo by Joe Portlock / LAT Images)
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Italian GP 2019. Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc wins the 2019 Italian F1 GP for Ferrari after 9 years of draught.
Race Winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 crosses the finish line with Jean Alesi waving the chequered flag during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 08, 2019. (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)
Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the champagne during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 08, 2019. (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34 at Parabolica corner on Monza (2019)
GOOD CHARLES LOVE IT MY BOY I HOPE WE WILL SEE YOU MORE ON THE PODIUM Vettal is shit now that wanker what is he doing that spin off ???????