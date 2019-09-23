Wallpaper pictures 2019 Singapore F1 GP

This are the first pictures we could get our hands on. We will add a lot more soon.
SINGAPORE STREET CIRCUIT, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 19: GV’s from the Singapore Track during the Singapore GP at Singapore Street Circuit on September 19, 2019 in Singapore Street Circuit, Singapore. (Photo by Joe Portlock / LAT Images)
A scenic view of the Singapore skyline on an overcast day during the Singapore GP at Singapore Street Circuit on September 18, 2019 in Singapore Street Circuit, Singapore. (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Singapur 2019. Lewis HamiltonFormula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Singapore GP 2019. Lewis Hamilton
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Renault F1 Team RS19.
Singapore Grand Prix, Friday 20th September 2019. Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore.
Robert Kubica (POL) Williams Racing FW42.
Singapore Grand Prix, Saturday 21st September 2019. Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore.
IFS branding on the Racing Point RP19 car
Sergio Perez, Racing Point speaks with engineers.
Robert Kubica (POL) Williams Racing FW42.
Singapore Grand Prix, Friday 20th September 2019. Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore.
Max Verstappen, RB15 on track during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 20, 2019 (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Singapore circuit overview from the Swissôtel The Stamford (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
The Singapore Track during the Singapore GP September 19, 2019 (Photo by Joe Portlock / LAT Images)
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Singapur 2019. Valtteri BottasFormula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Singapore GP 2019. Valtteri Bottas
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W10 at Singapore qualifying (2019)
Charles Leclerc
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
Top 2019 Singapore GP qualifiers: 1. Leclerc, 2. Hamilton, 3. Vettel
Robert Kubica (POL) Williams Racing on the drivers parade.
Singapore Grand Prix, Sunday 22nd September 2019. Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore.
Sergio Perez, Racing Point on the drivers parade
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, waves
The grid before the race
Start of the race during the Singapore GP at Singapore Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)
SINGAPORE STREET CIRCUIT, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 22: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90,aa and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 at the start of the race during the Singapore GP at Singapore Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 in Singapore Street Circuit, Singapore. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes still leading Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) at Singapore (2019
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Singapur 2019. Valtteri BottasFormula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Singapore GP 2019. Valtteri Bottas
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38 Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14 Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19 Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19 Robert Kubica, Williams FW42
SINGAPORE STREET CIRCUIT, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 22: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 battle during the Singapore GP at Singapore Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 in Singapore Street Circuit, Singapore. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
SINGAPORE STREET CIRCUIT, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 22: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 during the Singapore GP at Singapore Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 in Singapore Street Circuit, Singapore. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Singapur 2019. Lewis HamiltonFormula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Singapore GP 2019. Lewis Hamilton
SINGAPORE STREET CIRCUIT, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 22: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault R.S. 19 make contact during the Singapore GP at Singapore Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 in Singapore Street Circuit, Singapore. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)
SINGAPORE STREET CIRCUIT, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 21: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 during the Singapore GP at Singapore Street Circuit on September 21, 2019 in Singapore Street Circuit, Singapore. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 during the Singapore GP at Singapore Street Circuit on September 20, 2019 (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, pit stops
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Singapur 2019. Lewis HamiltonFormula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Singapore GP 2019. Lewis Hamilton
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 pit stop during the Singapore GP at Singapore Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 during the Singapore GP at Singapore Street Circuit on September 22, 2019
(Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
SINGAPORE STREET CIRCUIT, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 22: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 pit stop during the Singapore GP at Singapore Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 in Singapore Street Circuit, Singapore. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
Lewis Hamilton comes out of the pit just in front of Valtteri Bottas, Singapore GP 2019.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Sebastian Vettel leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 during the Singapore GP at Singapore Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19 lap to the grid
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
The top 3, Sebastian Vettel (Ferrrari), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull) behind the safety car that went out 3 times during the 2019 Singapore F1 GP.
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault R.S.19
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Robert Kubica, Williams FW42 and Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari SF90) VS Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes W10) at the Singapore GP 2019.
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB15 on track during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 21, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 21: Sparks fly behind Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB15 on track during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 21, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 22: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB15 leads Valtteri Bottas driving the (77) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W10 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 22: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB15 leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W10 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 22: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB15 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)
Max Verstappen, RB15 leads Lewis Hamilton, W10 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 20, 2019 (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Renault F1 Team RS19 makes a pit stop.
Singapore Grand Prix, Sunday 22nd September 2019. Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault F1 Team RS19.
Singapore Grand Prix, Friday 20th September 2019. Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault F1 Team RS19.
Singapore Grand Prix, Sunday 22nd September 2019. Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault F1 Team RS19.
Singapore Grand Prix, Sunday 22nd September 2019. Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault F1 Team RS19.
Singapore Grand Prix, Friday 20th September 2019. Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore.
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 20: Daniil Kvyat driving the (26) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 Honda on track during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 20, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 20: Daniil Kvyat driving the (26) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 Honda on track during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 20, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 20: Daniil Kvyat driving the (26) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 Honda on track during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 20, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 20: Sparks fly behind Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 Honda on track during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 20, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 21: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 Honda on track during final practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 21, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 22: Pierre Gasly of Scuderia Toro Rosso and France during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 22: Daniil Kvyat of Scuderia Toro Rosso and Russia during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 22: Daniil Kvyat of Scuderia Toro Rosso and Russia during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW42.
Singapore Grand Prix, Saturday 21st September 2019. Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore.
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW42.
Singapore Grand Prix, Saturday 21st September 2019. Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore.
Sebastian Vettel at the 2019 Singapore F1 GP in the Ferrari SF90
Robert Kubica (POL) Williams Racing FW42.
Singapore Grand Prix, Saturday 21st September 2019. Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore.
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW42.
Singapore Grand Prix, Friday 20th September 2019. Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore.
Sebastian Vettel wins the 2019 Singapore F1 GP in the Ferrari SF90
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 22: Third placed Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Will Taylor-Medhurst/Getty Images)
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 22: A general view of the podium celebrations with race winner Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari, second placed Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari and third placed Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 22: Third placed Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates with the champagne on the podium during the Singapore GP at Singapore Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
SINGAPORE STREET CIRCUIT, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 22: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing on the podium during the Singapore GP at Singapore Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 in Singapore Street Circuit, Singapore. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
The Ferrari Track Team Celebrates their 84th 1-2 finish. credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office