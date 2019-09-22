Race Results 2019 Singapore F1 Grand Prix

Event: Singapore Grand Prix

Track: Marina Bay Street Circuit

Weather: Dry 30.3°C

Tarmac: Dry 37.3°C

Humidity: 64.4%

Wind: 2.0 m/s S

Pressure: 1010.8 bar

Sebastian Vettel won his first Formula 1 race of the 2019 F1 season in Singapore today. He started 3rd and took over the lead from his teammate after the pit stops. It was the 238th race win for Scuderia Ferrari and their 4th in Singapore.

The start of the 2019 Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix was clean. In the first turn Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo, who started from P20 due to his disqualification, had a small collision with George Russel's Williams. The British driver came into a sandwich with Ricciardo and his team mate Robert Kubica and broke his front wing.





Sebastian Vettel tried to pass Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes on the first lap for P2. The Ferrari of Vettel has a much higher top speed than the Mercedes, but Hamilton could defend and stay ahead on P2. In turn 5 Nico Hulkenberg collided with his Renault into the McLaren of Carlos Sainz. A flat tyre was the result for Sainz. Both were able to go on, but had to visit the pits for new tyres.

The top 6 drivers stayed close behind Charles Leclerc in was leading the race in the Ferrari. Max Verstappen who was on P4 and Valtteri Bottas on P5 both got in to the DRS zone of the driver in front in lap 9.

Daniel Ricciardo was have a busy evening and passed a lot of cars. He was already on P12 after 10 laps into the Singapore GP. Daniil Kvyat was going backwards, 2 laps later he was dropped back to P15.

The first planned pitstop was also done by Kvyat in lap 13. He switched from medium to hard tyres. The compleet top 6 was still driving within 1 sec. apart until lap 20 when Vettel and Verstappen pitted. Vettel's pitstop took 3.0 sec. and Verstappen's only 2.3 sec. The came back on the Marina bay on P10 and P12.

One lap later Hamilton had closed the gap towards Leclerc and was right on his tail. Leclerc pitted but was passed by his team mate coming out of the pits. Bottas pitted two laps later and returned on the track behind Verstappen.

Hamilton still didn't pit yet and told his team over the radio his tyres were still good. Meanwhile Verstappen was closing the gap towards both Ferrari's and was virtually driving on P3.

In lap 26 the race leader Hamilton did his pitstop to drop to P8, just in front of his team mate Bottas, who was asked to slow down to defend the team for Albon who was behind Bottas.

Vettel showing his race skill and passed the cars who didn't do their pitstop yet very quickly. In lap 30 he was behind race leader Antonio Giovinazzi in the Alfa Romeo.and one lap later he took the lead.

In lap 34 Ricciardo and Giovinazzi had a collision in turn 6. Ricciardo wanted to overtake the italian driver but hit the Alfa Romeo and both had a flat tyre and had to slowly drive back to the pits for a new set.

When both drivers came back on the circuit, we saw a collision between Haas driver Grosjean and Williams driver Russel. The British driver ended up in the wall and had to retire. Grosjean only had damaged his frontwing and could return to the pits for a new one. The Williams had to be recovered and caused a safety car period.

The safety car period took a long time and ended at last in in lap 40. All cars drove very close behind each other because of the safety car period. Stroll was fighting hard with Gasly which resulted in a flat left front tyre and a damaged front wing. He leaped back to the pits and returned racing as last.

The other Racing Point driver Sergio Perez stopped his car at the end of sector 2 with a technical problem and walked back to the pits. A second safety car period was the result. Robert Kubica was the only one who took the chance to get e new set of medium tyres on his Williams FW42. The SC period ended at the end of lap 47 and all cars could get up to speed again.

A few laps later Raikkonen and Kvyat had a collision at the end of the start/finish straight that caused the 3rd safety car period. Raikkonen's left front suspension got damaged and his Alfa Romeo had to be recovered. Kvyat was able to proceed. With 10 laps to go the cars were released to go racing again to the finish

Classification 2019 Singapore GP

Notes:

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo car 99 received a post-race, 10-second time penalty for failing to follow the Race Director's instructions.

Fastest lap : 1.42.301 min by Kevin Magnussen, Haas car 20 in lap 58

Highest speed : 328 km/h by Nico Hulkenberg, Renault car 27

